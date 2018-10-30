Damage from weekend nor'easter shuts down state park on Long Island

Damage from last weekend's nor'easter has shut down a park on Long Island.

A 300-foot section of road collapsed near the entrance of Orient Beach State Park on Saturday.

The park is closed while New York state park engineers evaluate the damage and develop a repair plan.

Orient Beach State Park is a 363-acre state park located on the eastern tip of the North Fork in the town of Southold in Suffolk County.

