Jussie Smollett case: Dan Webb appointed special prosecutor in 'Empire' actor's case

EMBED >More News Videos "Empire" actor and R&B singer Jussie Smollett told Chicago police in January that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. There have been dozens of

EMBED >More News Videos Chicago police have released nearly 70 hours of video in the Jussie Smollett case.

Previous coverage:

CHICAGO -- Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Dan Webb has been appointed as a special prosecutor in the Jussie Smollett case, Judge Michael Toomin announced at a hearing in Chicago Friday.Judge Toomin has previously asked Webb to serve as a special prosecutor to investigate the death of David Koschman. Webb also currently represents Ukrainian Oligarch Dmitry Firtash, who is the subject of an extradition fight by the U.S. to bring him to Chicago in a racketeering case.A petition for a special prosecutor to investigate Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and her handling of the Jussie Smollett case was filed after Foxx shockingly dropped all 16 felony counts the actor faced for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack in January in Chicago.After countless hours of police investigation, authorities concluded the attack was a hoax.As special prosecutor, Webb can investigate Smollett, who could face charges once again and look into how the case was handled by Foxx. On Monday, a federal judge said she will rule on the request to dismiss the civil case- in which the city is suing the actor for $130,000 for the investigation in October.Smollett himself continues to maintain the January incident was not a hoax.