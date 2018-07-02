22-year-old dancer has both legs amputated after tour boat explosion in the Bahamas

EMBED </>More Videos

The tragic explosion happened aboard a boat in the Bahamas. (KTRK)

NASSAU, Bahamas (WABC) --
An American dancer was among the victims of a tour boat explosion and fire in the Bahamas, and the 22-year-old needed to have both legs amputated as a result.

The weekend incident killed one person and injured nine others.

People on a nearby boat watched in shock Saturday as flames and black smoke poured into the sky.

The nearby boat then moved close to the burning vessel and attempted to rescue the injured passengers and crew.

The Royal Bahamas police force said 12 people were on board, 10 Americans and two from the Bahamas.

Sisters Stefanie and Brooke Schaffer were on board with their parents, Stacey and Paul Bender, at the time of the blast.

Paul and Brooke suffered a few bruises and cuts, but Stephanie and Stacey sustained severe injuries. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family's medical costs.

Stacey suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries, while Stefanie sustained life-threatening injuries resulting in both of her legs being amputated. She remains in critical condition in a medically induced coma.

The fatality was identified as Maleka Jackson, who was celebrating her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband Tyran. He sustained burns and is currently being transported to Miami for care.

Investigators are looking for the cause of the blast.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldboat accidentexplosion
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News