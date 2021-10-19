Arts & Entertainment

'Dancing with the Stars' recap: 'Grease' Night ends with shocking elimination of Melanie C

EMBED <>More Videos

'DWTS' recap: 'Grease' Night ends with shocking elimination

LOS ANGELES -- There was a shocker in the ballroom with the latest elimination on "Dancing with the Stars. Former Spice Girl Melanie C and her professional partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated at the end of the show's tribute to the movie "Grease."

Mel C was in a five-way tie for third place as far as the judge's scoreboard, but with the fan votes added in, her time was up.

"I'm pretty disappointed," Mel C said after the show. "I was hoping to be here for a little while longer. It's been hard. I've had lots of things to overcome. It's tough. But somebody's got to go!"

There was also a season 30 "first": the first perfect score. That went to pop star JoJo Siwa and her pro partner Jenna Johnson, who took the dance floor with a foxtrot to "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee (Reprise)." The judges awarded them the first perfect 40 out of 40.

The show's first same-sex dance pair reflected on how their friendship has grown over these past weeks.

"I've never opened up to somebody like I've opened up to her. I've never trusted somebody like I trust her," said Siwa. "It's as if she's been my big sister for the last 18 years even though it's only been seven weeks."

Talk show host Amanda Kloots came in second place with a near perfect 39 out of 40. There was a five-way tie for third place between Olivia Jade, Melora Hardin, Kenya Moore, Suni Lee and Mel C.

Things turn dark and dastardly next week when the show celebrates an early Halloween with "Horror Night."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdancing with the starsotrcballroom dancing
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
4 shot when gunfire rings out on Brooklyn street
Remains found at Florida park are likely Brian Laundrie's: Attorney
'Quite strange': Former NYPD chief on Brian Laundrie search
2 teens dead after apparently speeding BMW crashes, overturns
COVID has killed 5 times as many police officers as gunfire
Onions recalled due to salmonella outbreak in 37 states
85-year-old man kicked, robbed at gunpoint in NYC
Show More
Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme park
Gas hits $7.59 a gallon in CA town
Maskless NYPD officers disciplined after subway video goes viral
Man admits to throwing wife's body out of plane after killing her
What happens if NYPD, FDNY members reject vaccine mandate?
More TOP STORIES News