Sam Champion returns to 'Dancing with the Stars' for season finale

Eyewitness News' very own Sam Champion did not make it to the end, but he is back as the show wraps things up.

Monday night is the season finale of 'Dancing with the Stars.'

You can watch Sam on Monday night at 8 p.m. only on Disney+.