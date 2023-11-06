Giants confirm QB Daniel Jones has torn ACL in his right knee, done for the season

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- New York Giants coach Brian Daboll says an MRI confirmed that QB Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's game.

He'll undergo surgery and miss the rest of this season. Dabol said the plan is Jones will be ready for the 2024 season.

Jones left Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders after the first play of the second quarter with a right knee injury and did not return.

Jones went down awkwardly and untouched while dropping back to pass and then grabbed his knee. He may have injured it on the final play of the first quarter, going down untouched before Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby touched him down.

"He felt like he buckled," Daboll said of the final play of the first quarter. "And then he was running it off. We went over and talked to him and he said, 'Nah, I'm good.' Then went back in and obviously he wasn't."

Tommy DeVito came into the game in Jones' absence. The undrafted rookie threw for minus-1 yard in place of Tyrod Taylor the previous week against the New York Jets. DeVito went 15-of-20 passing for 175 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions against the Raiders.

This has been a nightmare season for Jones and the Giants, coming just months after he signed a four-year, $160 million contract. Jones, 26, was 4-of-9 passing for 25 yards before leaving Sunday's game with this latest injury. He has two touchdown passes and six interceptions in six games this season.

This is the second time he has been injured this season. He missed the previous three games because of a neck injury.

With Jones out for the year and Taylor on IR with a rib injury, the Giants' healthy QBs are undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito and veteran Matt Barkley, who signed last week to the practice squad.

The Giants have three more games - at Dallas, at Washington and vs. New England - before their bye.

Some information from ESPN and the Associated Press

