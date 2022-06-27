celebrity

'Partridge Family' actor Danny Bonaduce opens up about battling mystery illness

At first, Bonaduce thought he had a stroke.
By Zohreen Shah via GMA
EMBED <>More Videos

Danny Bonaduce talks about battling mystery illness

LOS ANGELES -- Danny Bonaduce has been open about his journey with alcoholism and other personal struggles. Now, after a major health scare, he's sharing more of his story.

"The Partridge Family" star spoke to "Good Morning America" about his battle with a mystery illness that began in April when his wife Amy first noticed his speech was off and called for help immediately.

"I couldn't walk at all. I couldn't balance. I couldn't do anything like that," Bonaduce said. "She looked really nervous. And she said, 'You're not saying words, you're not speaking English,' which of course is preposterous to me."

He continued, "We call an ambulance and [it] took me to the hospital where I remained for the first five days and remember very little of it."


Photo of American TV sitcom family, "The Partridge Family," posed circa., 1970. (Gab Archive/Redferns via Getty Images, FILE)


The illness led the star to take medical leave from his Seattle-based radio show. He told his social media followers in a post: "I'm still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I do know is, I need some time to focus on my health."

Despite undergoing hospitalization and testing, doctors never got any conclusive answers, even after they had ruled out a stroke, Bonaduce said.

"I couldn't walk. I couldn't keep my balance. I slurred really badly," he said. "I was afraid of everything. I was afraid of my stairs for God's sake -- I was hoping for a diagnosis but did not get one."



It's not the first time the actor has battled health issues.
In a reality show filmed by the actor, "Breaking Bonaduce," he and his former wife opened up about his addiction problems.

"I've lived kind of a hard and fast life. And that's how I think the people think of me: 'Danny Bonaduce, nothing good can ever come of him,'" he said.


Danny Bonaduce at Parsippany Hilton on Oct. 28, 2017, in Parsippany, N.J. (Bobby Bank/Getty Images, FILE)


Now sober, Bonaduce has finally returned to work after two months and said he hopes he can convince fans to take better care of their own health.

"There was nothing that said this was gonna happen. Take time to consider your health and what you're doing. Pay attention," he said.

Bonaduce added that he's grateful for the massive outpouring of love he's received.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmysterycelebrityillnessu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
CELEBRITY
Hailey Bieber's recently launched skin care company is being sued
Deputies shared that Bob Saget died before family notified: report
Watch full episode: 'On the Red Carpet Celebrates Pride'
Jennifer Hudson achieves EGOT status with 2022 Tony Award win
TOP STORIES
Rudy Giuliani speaks out after slap attack inside NYC supermarket
Several injured in fiery 4-vehicle crash on Belt Parkway
Truck carrying fireworks catches fire on I-287 in NJ
'Full House' star shoved by police during Roe protest, video shows
SCOTUS sides with football coach who wanted to pray on the field
High demand: NYC waiting for additional doses of monkeypox vaccine
More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Showers and Thunderstorms
MTA's bus service gets major upgrade in Bronx
Last day of campaigning for NY gubernatorial primary candidates
Russia sets Friday as start date for Brittney Griner's trial
Roe ruling shows complex relationship between court, public
More TOP STORIES News