Darla Miles honored by National Coalition of 100 Black Women for dedication to community

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- There was a big honor on Saturday night for Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles.Darla was among the 'We are the Light' honorees at the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Bergen - Passaic Chapter's 34th Gala Fundraiser.Darla was recognized for her many decades of work as a journalist and as a role model to younger women.WABC was a proud sponsor of the virtual event.The National Coalition of 100 Black Women advocates for Black women and girls to promote leadership development and gender equity.----------