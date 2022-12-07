Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles honored as one of the 'Sisters with Superpowers'

Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles was honored as one of the "Sisters with Superpowers" Tuesday night in Midtown, Manhattan.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles was honored as one of the "Sisters with Superpowers" Tuesday night in Midtown, Manhattan.

Miles was recognized for her decades of service in covering communities of color.

Sisters with Superpowers honors individuals who use the power of their voices in multiple spaces and helps to bring together phenomenal women in their respective industries to give them their flowers.

All the honorees were recognized for their work in making an impact in the community.

The event recognized the contributions made by talented local culture-creators who create safe spaces for their city and their communities.

The awards were handed out by "Rolling Out" which is an African American-owned multimedia culture and creative company.

Here is the full list of the 2022 honorees.

ALSO READ | Suspect in string of shootings surrenders after extensive manhunt

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube