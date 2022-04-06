Sports

3 Saint Peter's stars enter transfer portal after coach Shaheen Holloway's departure

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- Three of the stars of Saint Peter's remarkable run to the Elite Eight have put their names in the transfer portal following coach Shaheen Holloway's departure for Seton Hall.

Starting guards Daryl Banks III and Matthew Lee and backup Doug Edert tweeted about their moves Wednesday.

All thanked the little Jesuit university in Jersey City, New Jersey, for the past three years.

They said they wanted to see what opportunities awaited them in basketball.

Players who enter the portal are letting other schools know they are considering a transfer. Peacocks big man and three-time Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference defensive player of the year KC Ndefo entered the portal last year but returned to Saint Peter's.

Holloway, who led the Peacocks to the MAAC Tournament title and wins over No. 2 seed Kentucky, No. 7 seed Murray State and No. 3 seed Purdue in becoming the Cinderellas of this year's NCAA Tournament, was hired by Seton Hall, his alma mater, on March 28.

It happened a day after national runner-up North Carolina routed Saint Peter's for a berth in the Final Four.

Saint Peter's is still searching for a new coach, and the players' decision to enter the portal might be seen as keeping their options open if they have concerns about who gets the job.

Banks led Saint Peter's (22-12) in scoring, averaging 11.3 points. He had a team-high 54 3-pointers.

Lee averaged 6.8 points and had a team-high 87 assists. Edert averaged 9.5 points coming off the bench most of the time.

RELATED | Saint Peter's Peacocks celebrated with parade, ceremony in Jersey City
EMBED More News Videos

The St. Peter's men's basketball team was celebrated with a parade and ceremony after their bracket-busting performance in the NCAA tournament.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsjersey cityhudson countycollege basketball
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 kids, adult struck by car that jumped curb in NYC
13-year-old girl arrested in violent lobby robbery of elderly woman
Yankees fans struck by lightning at game in Florida
Homeless man removed from building after 7 On Your Side report
AccuWeather Alert: Soggy start
Ed Sheeran copyright: Singer wins lawsuit over hit 'Shape of You'
2 Rikers guards among 6 charged in jail smuggling schemes
Show More
Yankees' Opening Day game vs. Red Sox rescheduled to Friday
NYPD set to talk crime stats after innocent grandmother gunned down
MTA Heroes: 7 line supervisors evacuate station during nearby fire
New video of man who attacked 70-year-old Sikh man in Queens
42 previously unknown genes discovered for Alzheimer's disease
More TOP STORIES News