Daschund named Buddy dies after being shot with BB gun on Long Island

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island woman is devastated after her beloved dog was killed, apparently shot with a BB gun.It happened Monday afternoon on East Hudson Street in Long Beach.Beth Cohen says an upstairs neighbor let her Daschund Buddy out into her gated backyard, as usual, but minutes later found him in a pool of blood.Police released veterinarian X-rays that show the dog had been shot in the heart with a small pellet believed to be a BB.Long Beach detectives and the Animal Crimes Unit are investigating, and anyone with information is urged to call 516-705-7320.----------