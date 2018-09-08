CHESTERFIELD, Va. --A dashboard camera captured the frightening moment a train tore through a semitrailer that had apparently stalled on the tracks.
The collision happened Thursday afternoon in Chesterfield, Virginia, local television station WRIC reported.
Before the moment of impact, two people can be seen running from the cab of the truck. The freight train then crashed through the middle of the trailer, tearing it in half and spilling its contents across the tracks before eventually coming to a stop.
A witness told WRIC that everybody in the truck made it out safely before the collision. It's not clear if anybody was injured onboard the train.