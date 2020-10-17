Museum of Natural History says hackers accessed personal information in data breach

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6897846" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nina Pineda shares tips on how to stay safe amid a spike in cybercrime.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The American Museum of Natural History says hackers accessed personal information about visitors in a data breach.The museum reports that the information included things like contact information, demographics, and prior donations.They say hackers did not access anything related to credit cards or bank accounts.The breach occurred between February and May.The museum says the system is run by a company called 'Blackbaud,' and that the company has no reason to believe the cybercriminal shared any data that it may have accessed.Blackbaud also said they have hired a third-party security service to monitor for indications that any information was released.