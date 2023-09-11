Ask NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks your questions on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks will be appearing on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 on Wednesday! Now is your chance to ask him your questions.

Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 with Shirleen Allicot, Mike Marza, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom begins this Tuesday, September 12, on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York.

The chancellor will appear on this Wednesday morning's broadcast. You can ask him questions about your neighborhood, upcoming school events, and of course hot topic issues within the school system.

Fill out the form below for your chance to have the chancellor answer your question on the air.

