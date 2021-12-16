Arrest made after victim followed, pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in a disturbing attack at the Atlantic Avenue subway station in Brooklyn.

Officials announced Thursday that 32-year-old David Rivera is facing charges of assault, menacing, criminal trespass and harassment in connection to last weekend's incident.

Rivera is accused of following a 45-year-old victim off a northbound 4 train before grabbing him and shoving him onto the tracks around 5 a.m. Saturday.

The victim suffered rib and spinal fractures.



Just two days later another suspect pushed a man onto the tracks at the same station.

That victim suffered a fractured left arm and wrist, cuts to his left knee, and bruising to his right knee.

He was taken by EMS to Methodist Hospital and was said to be stable.

The attacker fled on a northbound Q train in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in that incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

