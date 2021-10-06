Princeton scientist and partner awarded Nobel Prize for chemistry, 2nd for Princeton in 2 days

Congrats to #PrincetonU professor David MacMillan on winning the #NobelPrize in chemistry "for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis." https://t.co/yGi23S8IGD — Princeton University (@Princeton) October 6, 2021

STOCKHOLM -- The Nobel Prize for chemistry has been awarded to German scientist Benjamin List of the Max Planck Institute and Scotland-born scientist David W.C. MacMillan of Princeton University. This marked the second award for Princeton in two days.They were cited for their work in developing a new way for building molecules known as "asymmetric organocatalysis."The winners were announced Wednesday by Goran Hansson, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.The Nobel panel said List and MacMillan in 2000 independently developed a new way of catalysis."It's already benefiting humankind greatly," Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede, a member of the Nobel panel, said.Speaking after the announcement, List said the award was a "huge surprise.""I absolutely didn't expect this," he said, adding that he was on vacation in Amsterdam with his family when the call from Sweden came in.List said he did not initially know that MacMillan was working on the same subject and figured his hunch might just be a "stupid idea" until it worked."I did feel that this could be something big," he said.It is common for several scientists who work in related fields to share the prize. Last year, the chemistry prize went to Emmanuelle Charpentier of France and Jennifer A. Doudna of the United States for developing a gene-editing tool that has revolutionized science by providing a way to alter DNA.The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize in physiology or medicine to Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch.The Nobel Prize in physics was awarded Tuesday to three scientists whose work found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change.Syukuro Manabe, originally from Japan also with Princeton University, and Klaus Hasselmann of Germany were cited for their work in developing forecast models of Earth's climate and "reliably predicting global warming." The second half of the prize went to Giorgio Parisi of Italy for explaining disorder in physical systems, ranging from those as small as the insides of atoms to the planet-sized.Manabe said that figuring out the physics behind climate change was "1,000 times" easier than getting the world to do something about it. He said the intricacies of policy and society are far harder to fathom than the complexities of carbon dioxide interacting with the atmosphere, which then changes conditions in the ocean and on the land, which then alters the air again in a constant cycle.Over the coming days prizes will also be awarded for outstanding work in the fields of literature, peace, and economics.