New Jersey day care aide charged with sexually abusing 3 children

Middlesex County prosecutors say 20-year-old Kyle Finn sexually abused three children in his care at the Superhero Schoolhouse Day Care in Sayreville.
Finn was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
He has been fired from the day care.
Also disturbing, prosecutors say Finn worked as camp counselor for Our Lady of Victories Parish Church in Sayreville and the Sayreville Department of Recreation.
In addition, he volunteered to work with children with brain injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
