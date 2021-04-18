Day care center raid on Long Island turns up drugs, guns cash: Police

BAY SHORE, New York -- The owner of a Long Island child care center, her two sons and the girlfriend of one of the sons have been arrested after police raids turned up drugs, guns and $239,000 in cash, authorities said.

Information "received from the community" prompted an investigation into drug sales at Channel Daycare, an in-home child care center in Bay Shore, Suffolk County police said.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the center at 5:30 a.m. Saturday and seized two loaded 9mm handguns, 600 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of fentanyl and more than $173,000, police said.

The owner of the child care center, Magodeiry Landron, 50, and her son Rafael Landron, 34, were arrested on charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm and endangering the welfare of a child. A child was removed from the home and released into the custody of a family member, police said.



A second search warrant was executed a short time later at the Brentwood home of Anthony Dominguez, 29, another son of Magodeiry Landron's. Detectives seized an additional $66,000 and a 9mm Glock with two extended magazines, police said.

Dominguez and his girlfriend, Crystal Rivera, 30, were arrested on weapons and child endangerment charges. Two children were removed from the home and released into the custody of family members.

All four suspects were awaiting arraignment Sunday. Information on attorneys who could speak for them wasn't available.

