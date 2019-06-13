Day laborer gets 22 years to life for 2015 Westchester fire extinguisher murder

NORTH SALEM, Westchester County (WABC) -- The man charged in the murder of a woman from Westchester County who was found dead in her home in 2015 has learned his fate.
Esdras Marroquin Gomez has been sentenced to 22 years to life in prison.
Gomez pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder in the death of Lois Colley, of North Salem.
As part of the plea agreement, he faced a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. He could also have been deported.
The 83-year-old Colley was discovered around 5 p.m. on November 9, 2015, bludgeoned to death in the laundry room of her home on Windswept Farm, a 300-acre estate in North Salem.
She had apparently been beaten with a fire extinguisher.
She lived with her husband, Eugene Colley, a millionaire who is one of the biggest owners of McDonald's properties in the country and known as a master fox huntsman.
During the initial investigation, New York State Police found what appeared to be a pin from a discharged fire extinguisher near her body. In searching the farm, they found the extinguisher wrapped in a plastic bag in a pond on the property.
Tests by forensic scientists at the Westchester County Crime Lab determined Colley's DNA was present and confirmed it was the murder weapon.
Prosecutors say the motive for the killing stemmed from a dispute with the Colley family starting in 2012, while Gomez was a day laborer on the farm.
Gomez is an undocumented Guatemalan immigrant. He became a suspect after he fled to Guatemala and later to Mexico.
