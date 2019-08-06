Police locate mother of 4-year-old girl found wandering alone in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5444842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police took her back to the area where the girl was found Monday afternoon

#BREAKING: @NYPD60Pct has solved case of wandering 4 year old girl in #Gravesend. Cops say a daycare van driver never checked the back of the van. Girl wandered away, to be picked up by @NYCWater worker. Reunion with family happening soon. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/2a5gEa8BuR — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) August 5, 2019

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have located the mother of a 4-year-old girl found wandering alone in Brooklyn.The child was found Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. at 27th Avenue and Shore Parkway.Police say a daycare driver and a matron with Bam Bam's Playhouse Daycare Center failed to check the van after a route Monday morning and left the van.The girl evidently let herself out.After she was checked out at the hospital, police brought the girl back to the area where she was found at Calvert Vaux Park in Gravesend, Brooklyn.Eyewitness News was there and the girl told us that her name is Nicole and her mom's name is Jenna.The NYPD solved the case on Monday evening.The driver, 76-year-old Anatoliy Elkin, and the bus matron, 63-year-old Gilina Zabarnaya, are charged with failure to exercise control of a minor.The girl's mom went to the 60th Precinct to be reunited with her.----------