Daytime street shooting caught on camera in Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) --
Police in Connecticut are searching for two suspects responsible for a shooting that left an uninvolved utility worker injured, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to arrests.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Wood Avenue in Bridgeport.

The video shows the suspect walking with another man before firing a gun in the middle of the street, near the corner of Wood Avenue and Laurel Place.

The other man then runs to his car following the shots, while the shooter runs off.

According to police, a cable company worker was struck in the leg.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bridgeport police at 203-581-5241 or CrimeStoppers at 203-576-TIPS.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingsurveillance videoBridgeportFairfield County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News