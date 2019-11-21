Dayton gunman's friend, Ethan Kollie, pleads guilty to firearms counts

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5446692" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ohio's governor is expected to outline his response plan on Tuesday.

DAYTON, Ohio -- A friend of a gunman who killed nine people in a rampage in Dayton has pleaded guilty to two firearms charges unrelated to the deadly mass shooting.Ethan Kollie, 24, pleaded Wednesday to lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while using illegal drugs. The gun was unrelated to the mass killing.U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose ordered a presentencing investigation and set sentencing for Feb. 20. He didn't rule immediately on a defense request to reconsider bond for Kollie, who's been jailed since early August.Authorities have said there is no indication Kollie knew Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 shooting that killed nine people before police killed Betts.Investigators say Kollie told them he bought body armor, a 100-round magazine and a part for Betts' gun.