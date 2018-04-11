Dead baby found in suitcase under Jersey City footbridge

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities in New Jersey are investigating after a dead baby was found in a suitcase Wednesday afternoon.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said the discovery was made around 1:15 p.m. under the Tonnelle Avenue Bridge at the end of Van Wagenen Avenue in Jersey City.

The suitcase was found just off the PATH train tracks, under the footbridge.

The infant is believed to be under 1 year old.

It isn't clear who made the grisly discovery and called police. Investigators swarmed the area and gathered evidence.

"I got very sad because who would do that to a child," Jersey City resident Karen Hernandez said. "Or if it's a newborn baby, we don't know...it's very depressing."

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

