Dead pregnant woman shoved out of car in Brooklyn, boyfriend in custody

By Eyewitness News
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn say the boyfriend of a woman whose body was pushed out of a car is in police custody.

It happened at 2 a.m. in front of the Red Hook Houses on Lorraine Street.

Officers found a 27-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive. Police sources tell Eyewitness News that the woman was pregnant.

They rushed her to New York Presbyterian-Methodist Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There was no apparent trauma to her body, but the Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.

A short time later, police say they took a 25-year-old man into custody. Charges against him are pending.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released, but she lived at the Red Hook Houses.

The two were not married, but there are children in their relationship. The children were not injured.

