Deadline approaches in custody battle for missing Conn. mom's 5 kids

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- There is a major deadline in the case of the missing mother of five from Connecticut as her estranged husband faces charges.A judge set a Wednesday deadline to determine the custody of the couple's children.Right now, Jennifer Dulos's kids are living with her mother in Manhattan.The father, Fotis Dulos, filed a request to dismiss his mother-in-law's motion to seek custody of the children.Fotis and his girlfriend were charged in Jennifer's disappearance.Prosecutors say they found his DNA mixed with some of his wife's blood.----------