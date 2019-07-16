Deadline approaches in custody battle for missing Conn. mom's 5 kids

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- There is a major deadline in the case of the missing mother of five from Connecticut as her estranged husband faces charges.
A judge set a Wednesday deadline to determine the custody of the couple's children.
Right now, Jennifer Dulos's kids are living with her mother in Manhattan.
The father, Fotis Dulos, filed a request to dismiss his mother-in-law's motion to seek custody of the children.
Fotis and his girlfriend were charged in Jennifer's disappearance.
Prosecutors say they found his DNA mixed with some of his wife's blood.
