1 person killed in Bethpage house fire, several fire departments assisted

BETHPAGE, Nassau County (WABC) -- A homeowner was killed when a fire broke out inside their home in Nassau County.The flames broke out inside the home on Farm Ranch Road East in Bethpage around 2 a.m. Friday.Efforts were made to save the homeowner, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.Fire departments from Levittown, Farmingdale and Plainview assisted Bethpage firefighters.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------