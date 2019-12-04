Deadly Brooklyn fire caused by space heater plugged into power strip

By Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The FDNY has determined the cause of a fire that killed one person and injured seven others in Brooklyn.

Fire marshals said the fire was accidental, and caused by an electrical space heater plugged into a power strip.

The flames broke out on the first floor of a building on Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush early Monday morning.

One man was rushed to King County Hospital, where he later died. The victim may have jumped out of a window in an effort to escape the flames.

Three people suffered serious injuries.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
flatbushbrooklynnew york citybuilding firefdnyfire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for missing toddler after mother killed in home
2 sentenced in LI crash that killed newly engaged couple
Texas dad dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights
Anna Faris, family 'lucky to be alive' after brush with CO poisoning
Newark sues New York City over homeless relocation program
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Show More
How much snow did you get?
NY area digs out from snowstorm, thousands without power
Witnesses sought in deadly wrong-way NJ Turnpike crash
LI teen makes amazing recovery from rare polio-like illness
Victims of Queens sewage flooding plead for FEMA help
More TOP STORIES News