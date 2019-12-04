Deadly Brooklyn fire caused by space heater plugged into power strip

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The FDNY has determined the cause of a fire that killed one person and injured seven others in Brooklyn.
Fire marshals said the fire was accidental, and caused by an electrical space heater plugged into a power strip.
The flames broke out on the first floor of a building on Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush early Monday morning.
One man was rushed to King County Hospital, where he later died. The victim may have jumped out of a window in an effort to escape the flames.
Three people suffered serious injuries.
