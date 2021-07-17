TV actor Isaiah Stokes charged with murder in deadly Queens shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

JAMAICA, Queens -- A television actor has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a New York man in February.

A grand jury Friday indicted Isaiah Stokes, 41, on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Tyrone Jones, 37, of Queens Village.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Stokes had a defense attorney who could comment on the charges. Stokes has appeared in "Law & Order," "Power" and "Boardwalk Empire," among other television series.

The shooting happened the afternoon of Feb. 7. Authorities said surveillance footage shows Stokes exiting a vehicle near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street and then firing 11 rounds into a parked Jeep Grand Cherokee.

"Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a news release. "We will not allow it to become the norm."

He is due to appear in court Monday and faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

MORE NEWS: Video shows brazen attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old on NYC street
EMBED More News Videos

The attempted kidnapping was caught on camera in Queens.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york citymurderdeadly shootingfatal shootingactorshootingman killed
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fiery crash in Brooklyn leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Heartbreak Hotel: TWA Flight 800, 25 Years Later (Watch Now)
AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch | LIVE
Los Angeles sheriff won't enforce county's new mask mandate
Rapper Biz Markie, best known for 'Just a Friend,' dies at 57
COVID Updates: Cases on rise in all 50 states for 1st time in 6 months
Man arrested after caught on video attempting to kidnap child in NYC
Show More
Eiffel Tower greets tourists for 1st time in 9 months
Police release dashcam video in case of alleged misconduct
Weather or Not: Lee's extreme weather survival guide
Portrait of Civil Rights icon Ida B. Wells unveiled in NYC
NY appeals court backs inquiry of Garner chokehold death
More TOP STORIES News