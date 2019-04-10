Deadly school bus crash involving tractor trailer in Maryland

EMBED <>More Videos

Deadly school bus crash in Maryland.

CLINTON, Maryland -- Police are investigating a deadly school bus crash in Maryland.

The crash involved a school bus, a tractor trailer and at least one other vehicle.

Authorities say one person died at the scene, and several others were injured.



The investigation is on-going.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandschool bus accidentschool busu.s. & world
TOP STORIES
8 Westchester County children diagnosed with measles
Scaffolding collapses onto parked cars in Brooklyn
Marines from NYC and Long Island killed in Afghanistan
Here's the first ever direct image of a black hole
80-year-old Queens man charged in 1973 Virginia murders
Police ID driver accused in hit-and-run of 14-year-old girl
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy Wednesday
Show More
NJ teens charged in newborn's death due in court
Missing Mount Vernon couple feared dead in Dominican Republic
Man slashed in head stumbles into Port Authority terminal
Community in mourning after death of NJ high school principal
NYPD officers come to rescue of child having seizure in park
More TOP STORIES News