Video captures gunman who shot, killed man sitting in car in Manhattan

The video released by police on Friday, shows an execution style shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in front of 134 E. 95th Street.
Police are hoping someone can identify the gunman, who is seen wearing a hoodie and a mask.
The suspect can be seen walking up to the car around 2 p.m. and shoot a 20-year-old sitting in the front passenger seat.
The video also shows another passenger return fire, and then the driver crashing into a parked car.
The investigation is ongoing.
