Video captures gunman who shot, killed man sitting in car in Manhattan

Video shows gunman who shot, killed man sitting in car in NYC

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released disturbing video of a suspect who shot and killed a man sitting inside a vehicle on the Upper East Side.

The video released by police on Friday, shows an execution style shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in front of 134 E. 95th Street.
Police are looking for the man who walked up to a passenger in a car on the Upper East Side and shot and killed him.



Police are hoping someone can identify the gunman, who is seen wearing a hoodie and a mask.

The suspect can be seen walking up to the car around 2 p.m. and shoot a 20-year-old sitting in the front passenger seat.

The video also shows another passenger return fire, and then the driver crashing into a parked car.

The investigation is ongoing.


