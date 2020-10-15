Deadly shooting: Video shows gunman opening fire in East Village

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan -- Police released video showing a gunman opening fire in a deadly shooting in the East Village.

Tyrell Williams, 26, was fatally shot early Sunday, October 11 at 1:20 a.m. on East 12th Street.

Police found his body at the corner of Avenue A and East 13th Street. He had been shot in the chest.

Williams was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Beth Israel Hospital.

The shooter was spotted with two other people shortly before the deadly violence broke out

There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

