Dean Stockwell, 'Quantum Leap' star, dies at 85

By George Pennacchio
LOS ANGELES -- Dean Stockwell, the Oscar-nominated actor whose career in film and TV spanned more than 70 years, has died at the age of 85.

Stockwell, known for his roles in "Quantum Leap" and "Married to the Mob," died Saturday of natural causes, according to a family spokesperson.

His movie career begin in 1945. He was in three films that year, including the Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly movie, "Anchors Aweigh."

Two years later, he appeared in "Gentleman's Agreement," a film starring Gregory Peck that went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

He was nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role in "Married to the Mob."

Stockwell would also appear regularly on television for decades. Most notably, he starred opposite Scott Bakula in the science-fiction TV series "Quantum Leap" beginning in 1989.

Stockwell later found more sci-fi success as a recurring character on TV's "Battlestar Galactica."

His other acting credits include 1959's "Compulsion" with Orson Welles, 1960's "Sons and Lovers," the classic "Long Day's Journey into Night," 1984's "Dune" and "Blue Velvet."

