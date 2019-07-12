Death of 1-month-old girl in the Bronx deemed homicide

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- Police are investigating the death of a 1-month-old infant in the Bronx as a homicide.Officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious infant inside an apartment on Webster Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.They found the girl, identified as Monreux Mercado, unresponsive at the scene.EMS rushed her to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.The Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy Wednesday and determined the child had sustained blunt force trauma.There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.----------