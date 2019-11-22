Death of 1-year-old boy in Brooklyn investigated as homicide

WINGATE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The death of a 1-year-old child in Brooklyn is being investigated as a homicide.Officers responding to a 911 call found Aidenn Joyette unconscious and unresponsive inside a home on Winthrop Street on Tuesday.He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Officials say he had been assaulted and suffered from internal injuries.Investigators are looking into the cause of his death. No arrests have been made.----------