Death of 4-month-old baby in Manhattan hotel deemed homicide

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The death of a 4-month-old baby boy in a Midtown Manhattan hotel has been deemed a homicide.
Dominic Green was found unresponsive on December 15, 2018, inside a room at the Hotel Pennsylvania.
The boy, from Wilmington, Delaware, died of asphyxia of undetermined cause, the Medical Examiner ruled.
He was with two women at the time, ages 24 and 26, who were questioned and subsequently released.
They were identified only as the boy's stepsister and her fiancee, who were reportedly impaired by drugs.
NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said he expects an arrest or arrests to be made soon.
The investigation remains ongoing.
