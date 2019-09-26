Death of 93-year-old Connecticut woman found near stairs deemed homicide

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- An elderly woman whose family allegedly thought she fell down the stairs was apparently murdered, police in Connecticut said.Police were called to a home on Cove Road in Stamford Wednesday and found the body of a 93-year-old woman at the bottom of a staircase leading into the basement.The woman lived alone, and police said her family became concerned when they couldn't reach her by phone and visited the home. When they arrived, they discovered her body.A medical examiner determined that the injuries sustained are not consistent with a fall down the stairs. This case is being investigated as a homicide.If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious in the area of Cove Road at Willowbrook Avenue on Wednesday, September 25 between 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., please contact the Stamford Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at (203) 977-4420.----------