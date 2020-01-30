Death of 64-year-old man discovered in Upper East Side apartment homicide: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a 64-year-old man was killed inside his Upper East Side apartment.

Authorities responded to a building on East 83rd Street around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officials arrived, they found the man unconscious and lying face down in the living room with a wound to the head.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the victim suffered a deep laceration to the forehead, and at first police thought maybe he collapsed and hit his head.

However, nothing was found in the vicinity of the victim that would have caused the gash and the Medical Examiner found signs of foul play.

On Thursday morning, police deemed his death a homicide.

The victim's identity has not yet been released, but neighbors say he was a nice guy.

"He's just a good person," neighbor Charlie Franck said. "Even if somebody walked by, he would smile and say hello. I mean he was a man of God."

Franck said he saw the man at church every day and was struggling to understand the sudden, inexplicable loss.

"It kind of breaks my heart, going to or coming from church, he would always wave," Franck said. "I'll be missing him."

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper east sidemanhattannew york citynypdsuspicious death
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 innocent bystanders shot in BK barbershop
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Intruder robs home in NJ while mother, 2 daughters hide
AccuWeather: Cold makes a cameo
Woman sexually assaulted on Upper East Side
Impeachment trial: Trump's defense shifts to not 'impeachable' even if true
Mom slashed by woman after kid throws up on MTA bus: NYPD
Show More
Thousands stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
Man's body found, baby still missing after Florida triple murder
Fire burns through UES restaurant, smoke fills apartments
Funeral for Long Island boy who died in freezing garage
Study finds climate change could threaten wine supply
More TOP STORIES News