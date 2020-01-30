Death of 64-year-old man discovered in Upper East Side apartment homicide: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a 64-year-old man was killed inside his Upper East Side apartment.Authorities responded to a building on East 83rd Street around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.When officials arrived, they found the man unconscious and lying face down in the living room with a wound to the head.Sources tell Eyewitness News the victim suffered a deep laceration to the forehead, and at first police thought maybe he collapsed and hit his head.However, nothing was found in the vicinity of the victim that would have caused the gash and the Medical Examiner found signs of foul play.On Thursday morning, police deemed his death a homicide.The victim's identity has not yet been released, but neighbors say he was a nice guy."He's just a good person," neighbor Charlie Franck said. "Even if somebody walked by, he would smile and say hello. I mean he was a man of God."Franck said he saw the man at church every day and was struggling to understand the sudden, inexplicable loss."It kind of breaks my heart, going to or coming from church, he would always wave," Franck said. "I'll be missing him."----------