UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a 64-year-old man found in an apartment on the Upper East Side.
Authorities responded to a building on East 83rd Street around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
When officials arrived, they found the man unconscious and lying face down in the living room with a wound to the head.
Sources tell Eyewitness News the victim suffered a deep laceration to the forehead, and there was nothing found in the vicinity of the victim that would have caused it.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the victim's cause of death.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Death of 64-year-old man discovered in Upper East Side apartment is suspicious: NYPD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News