39-year-old man found dead inside home in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) -- Police are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man in Mount Vernon.
His body was found at about 5 p.m. Wednesday inside a home at 249 South 6th Avenue.
The death is being investigated as a homicide.
There is a heavy police presence on the block as investigators gather evidence.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
