The New York City Medical Examiner has determined that the death of a cab driver in Queens earlier this month was by hanging, making him the eighth driver to die by suicide this year.58-year-old Roy Kim hanged himself with a belt in his Bayside home Nov. 5.Kim was more than $500,000 in debt after purchasing a taxi medallion a couple of years ago.The New York Taxi Workers Alliance said Kim was the the third yellow cab owner-driver to die by suicide.Alliance Executive Director Bhairavi Desai released a statement that read in part: "Friends described Roy Kim as hardworking, quiet, and dignified. Roy worked six days a week up to 14 hours a day. Friends in his community of Korean yellow taxi drivers took him out to dinner to celebrate after he purchased his medallion in 2017. Owner-drivers have suffered a deep and vicious slide from the middle class into crushing poverty, in a just a few short years."Desai called for banks and lenders to work with the city and philanthropy to help provide drivers with financial assistance.Advocates say the deaths point to continuing hardships faced by drivers since the advent of ride-hailing apps.They say drivers are falling into despair because ride-hailing apps have flooded the city's streets with cars and made it difficult for drivers to earn a living.New York's City Council approved a temporary cap on ride-hail licenses in August, but there are already more than 100,000 for-hire vehicles on the city's streets, up from 63,000 in 2015.Advocates say the glut of cars forces drivers to compete for scarce fares. Meanwhile, the value of the medallions that are required to operate a yellow cab has plunged from more than $1 million to $200,000, forcing some medallion owners into bankruptcy.----------