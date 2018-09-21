Death of suspected shoplifter in Brooklyn ruled a homicide

51-year-old Ralph Nimmons went into cardiac arrest.

Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The death of a suspected shoplifter who was restrained by employees at a grocery store in Brooklyn has been ruled a homicide.

The medical examiner says 51-year-old Ralph Nimmons went into sudden cardiac arrest after he was restrained and kept in a prone position, at a stop-and-shop in Flatbush last April.

Nimmons was also suffering from hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

No one has been charged.

