Two adults and two children are dead after a large and "suspicious" fire broke out at a mansion in Colts Neck, New Jersey, prosecutors said.Officials said the fire is being investigated as an arson. Wedneday morning, an official said that investigators believe that all four of the dead are victims of homicide.Detectives at this point do not believe it was a murder-suicide.They responded to the fire at 15 Willow Brook Road near Route 34 in Colts Neck around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. A heavy fire presence was at the scene, and video from NewsCopter 7 showed smoke billowing from the building.Officials said the body of one male victim was found in the front yard, and the three remaining were found badly burned inside the home. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death on all four victims.Monmouth County officials are investigating the Colts Neck fire and another fire that broke out at 27 Tilton Drive in Ocean Township around 5:20 a.m.Tuesday.The home in the Ocean Township is owned by a relative of the registered owner of the Colts Neck fire. Both fires appear to be suspicious. The prosecutor declined to comment on a link other than to say, "It's something we're investigating."According to Zillow, the 5,784-square-foot single family home was built in 2003. Public records show the home is owned by technology CEO Keith Caneiro, 50, and Jennifer Caneiro, 45.Caneiro's LinkedIn profile describes him as the CEO and chief technology officer for a company in the New York City area called Square One. His profile says he graduated from Columbia University with a Master of Science degree in 2018 and previously received certifications from Harvard Business School's online platform.Colts Neck is a well-to-do community about 50 miles south of New York City and is home to horse farms. Typical homes in the town of 10,000 are valued at about $750,000.Bruce Springsteen owns an estate there, and his son is a former member of the fire department.Former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart and his wife operate an animal sanctuary there; Queen Latifah sold her mansion there in 2015.----------