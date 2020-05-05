Coronavirus

White House coronavirus task force could wind down work by early June: Pence

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday the White House coronavirus task force could wind down its work by early June.

Pence told reporters at a White House briefing that the U.S. could be "in a very different place" by late May and early June. Pence said the administration is beginning to eye the Memorial Day to early June window as the appropriate time to have federal agencies manage the pandemic response in a more traditional way.

Pence's comments came as an Associated Press analysis found infection rates rising even as states start to lift their lockdown. The vice president characterized the discussions as preliminary.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force coordinator, said the federal government will still keep a close eye on the data if the task force disbands.

A senior White House official confirmed to ABC News that doctors like Birx and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci will continue to play an important advisory role.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvice president mike pencethe white housecoronavirusgovernmentpoliticsanthony fauci
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
Huntington battles 'quarantine 15' with town-wide diet
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
Show More
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
CT death toll, cases still rising, but hospitalizations decline
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News