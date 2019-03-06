Debris falls from Queens 7 train platform, pierce windshield for 2nd time in 2 weeks

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- For the second time in two weeks, falling debris from the 7 train nearly killed a driver in Queens.

A car driving on Roosevelt Avenue near 62nd Street in Woodside Wednesday was struck by debris that fell from the elevated 7 train tracks above, according to New York City Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer. It was a chunk of metal from a stairway.



A person was reportedly inside the car when it was struck, but thankfully no one was hurt.

MTA workers pulled more pieces of metal from under the stairway and cordoned off the area to make repairs.

Around two weeks earlier, a piece of wood fell from the 7 train subway platform and pierced a driver's windshield, just blocks away from the most recent incident.



Mahboob Lodhi, an Uber driver, came within inches of being impaled after the wooden beam came crashing down into his SUV.

He hit the brakes and luckily was not hurt, refusing medical attention.

"And boom, I'm just shocked," he said. "I'm nervous, and then after a couple minutes, nothing."

"It's absolutely a crisis and a ticking time bomb," said Van Bramer. "When you have chunks of metal and wood flying off the 7 train, coming down on one of the busiest streets in all of New York City. Unless the MTA can secure this facility, you are going to see someone get hit and possibly killed in the near future."

