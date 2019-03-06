Debris falls from Queens 7 train platform, pierce windshield for 2nd time in 2 weeks

A car driving on Roosevelt Avenue near 62nd Street in Woodside Wednesday was struck by debris that fell from the elevated 7 train tracks above, according to New York City Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer. It was a chunk of metal from a stairway.
What the hell is going on here?! For the second time in two weeks a piece of debris has come crashing down on a vehicle Below tracks on Roosevelt Ave., this time at 62nd street. The car was occupied and moving. No one injured but someone is going to get killed here @MTA! pic.twitter.com/WuoEU0XDfB— Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) March 6, 2019
A person was reportedly inside the car when it was struck, but thankfully no one was hurt.
MTA workers pulled more pieces of metal from under the stairway and cordoned off the area to make repairs.
Around two weeks earlier, a piece of wood fell from the 7 train subway platform and pierced a driver's windshield, just blocks away from the most recent incident.
A track from the 7 train just crashed down upon a driving car around 65th Street in Woodside, piercing through the windshield. These photos are horrifying! pic.twitter.com/fBjxItlK7Q— Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) February 21, 2019
Mahboob Lodhi, an Uber driver, came within inches of being impaled after the wooden beam came crashing down into his SUV.
He hit the brakes and luckily was not hurt, refusing medical attention.
"And boom, I'm just shocked," he said. "I'm nervous, and then after a couple minutes, nothing."
"It's absolutely a crisis and a ticking time bomb," said Van Bramer. "When you have chunks of metal and wood flying off the 7 train, coming down on one of the busiest streets in all of New York City. Unless the MTA can secure this facility, you are going to see someone get hit and possibly killed in the near future."
