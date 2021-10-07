Lawmakers reach deal to avoid debt ceiling crisis, Sen. Schumer says

"We have reached agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December and it's our hope that we can get this done as soon as today," Schumer said in floor remarks.
The announcement comes a day after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly floated a proposal to avert a crisis, which sparked negotiations between the two parties to reach an agreement. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned lawmakers that the federal government will likely run out of cash by October 18 unless Congress raises the debt ceiling.
This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
