national debt

Lawmakers reach deal to avoid debt ceiling crisis, Sen. Schumer says

By Ali Zaslav and Clare Foran, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Why everyday Americans should care about the debt ceiling

WASHINGTON -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday morning that a deal has been reached for an extension of the nation's debt ceiling through early December, a major breakthrough to avert an economic disaster that comes after weeks of partisan deadlock over how to resolve the issue.

"We have reached agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December and it's our hope that we can get this done as soon as today," Schumer said in floor remarks.

EMBED More News Videos

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are at odds over the debt ceiling and the national budget.



The announcement comes a day after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly floated a proposal to avert a crisis, which sparked negotiations between the two parties to reach an agreement. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned lawmakers that the federal government will likely run out of cash by October 18 unless Congress raises the debt ceiling.

MORE: Why everyday Americans should care about the debt ceiling

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicseconomynational debtjoe bidenu.s. & worlddebtcongress
NATIONAL DEBT
Could a $1T platinum coin solve the US debt crisis?
What the debt ceiling is, and why you should care about it
Biden enlists CEOs to warn of default if debt ceiling not raised
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown
TOP STORIES
DOI finds de Blasio 'misused' NYPD resources in daughter's move | LIVE
Man allegedly refusing to come down from tree in Queens
Family wants answers after 24-year-old found dead outside home
Which parts of the U.S. will be hardest hit this winter?
2 teenage boys shot inside NYC restaurant, 3rd in custody
Brian Laundrie's father asked to join in search in vast reserve in FL
Girl robbed of phone by man riding pink children's bicycle in Queens
Show More
COVID News: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
Vax mandate looms for more NY health care workers
Terrifying video shows woman chased by stranger to her door
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun
More TOP STORIES News