SUMMIT, New Jersey (WABC) -- A deck collapsed at a home in New Jersey during a birthday party for an 85-year-old.
Four people suffered minor injuries at the home on Tanglewood Drive in Summit.
About a dozen people were on the detached deck, posing for a group photo when it gave way, sending them tumbling about one and a half feet down.
The injuries were so minor that the party continued.
Deck collapses during 85-year-old's birthday party in New Jersey
