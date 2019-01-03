Decomposed human body found in Bronx park

BRONX, New York City (WABC) --
Authorities are investigating after decomposing human remains were found in a Bronx park Thursday.

The gruesome discovery was made just before noon inside French Charley Park at East 202nd Street and Webster Avenue.

MTA personnel conducting track inspections observed the unidentified human body at that location.

EMS responded and pronounced the individual deceased at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

