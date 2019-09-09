Police investigating foul odor find woman fatally stabbed in apartment above Queens Domino's

(Shutterstock)

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a decomposing body was found in an apartment in Queens.

Authorities say 28-year-old Dhuha Sabaa, of Turkey, was discovered dead on the second floor apartment over a Domino's pizzeria on Steinway Street in Astoria on Thursday.

Police were called for a smell of a foul odor just before 1:30 p.m., and officers had to force entry before finding the body with lacerations to her chest.

Sabaa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe she was stabbed in the torso, and the death was classified as a homicide.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityastoriaqueensstabbingbody found
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed 3 times on UWS subway station platform
13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case
Teacher gives birth at Denver middle school
Dump truck critically injures e-bike rider in Brooklyn
Police: Man dressed up as Elmo gropes teen in Times Square
SC boy receives free Disney trip after helping Dorian evacuees
Pilot strike causes British Airways to ground nearly all flights
Show More
Car smashes into side of Jersey City building
AccuWeather: Sun and clouds to start the week
Boy, 12, seriously wounded after being shot in neck in Yonkers
2 men caught on camera breaking into Mount Sinai home
Milltown building's roof partially collapses
More TOP STORIES News