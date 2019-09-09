Police investigating foul odor find woman fatally stabbed in apartment above Queens Domino's

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a decomposing body was found in an apartment in Queens.Authorities say 28-year-old Dhuha Sabaa, of Turkey, was discovered dead on the second floor apartment over a Domino's pizzeria on Steinway Street in Astoria on Thursday.Police were called for a smell of a foul odor just before 1:30 p.m., and officers had to force entry before finding the body with lacerations to her chest.Sabaa was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators believe she was stabbed in the torso, and the death was classified as a homicide.No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------