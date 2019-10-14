Decomposing body found amid hoarding conditions in Queens apartment

DOUGLASTON, Queens (WABC) -- A decomposing body was found in a vacant apartment in Queens Sunday afternoon.

The landlord discovered the unidentified person around 3:30 p.m. in the building on Northern Boulevard in Douglaston.

Authorities say the female tenant, a hoarder in her 60s, moved out within the past month, and that the landlord went to clean up her apartment and found the body.

It is unclear how long the body was there, or even if it was a man or woman.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the person deceased at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

At this point, it is unclear if any crime was committed.

