All defendants in 2015 East Village explosion sentenced to 4 to 12 years

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people convicted of manslaughter in the March, 2015 explosion in the East Village were sentenced Friday to 4 to 12 years.

The explosion killed two people and injured more than 20.

The building owner, 59-year-old Maria Hrynenko, of Rockland; an unlicensed plumber, 63-year-old Athanasios Ioannidis, of Queens; and the general contractor, 44-year-old Dilber Kukic, of the Bronx were convicted last November of rigging an illegal gas line at the building on Second Avenue at 7th Street.

Relatives of deceased victims, Nicholas Figueroa and Moises Locon, are expected to give impact statements.

Figueroa's body was found in the debris an agonizing three days after the explosion.

"He was a beautiful, happy guy," dad Nixon Figueroa said. "I'm proud of having him as a son."

Investigators said the explosion was caused by an illegally tapped gas line.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News shows the moment of the building explosion in the East Village.



"When you are responsible for the construction, renovation and the powering of buildings, you are responsible for handling dangerous instruments and when you tinker around with a gas system, the electrical hookups, as happened here, you have, in effect, weaponized the building," Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said when charges were announced in 2016.

Vance said the case is a deadly reminder to building owners to resist shortcuts at a time when development in this and many other cities is at a breakneck pace.

